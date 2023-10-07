Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $840.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 43.02 and a quick ratio of 43.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 63,965 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

