MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years.

MV Oil Trust Stock Up 6.3 %

MVO stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MV Oil Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

