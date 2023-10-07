Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $12.62 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,224 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.