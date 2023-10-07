iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after buying an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

