Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 4,898 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 158,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

