Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSJN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 145,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,920. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0976 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

