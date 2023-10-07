Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 649 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 865,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,231. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

