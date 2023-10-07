Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 660,455 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

