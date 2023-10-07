Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.16. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

