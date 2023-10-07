Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.93. 422,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,308. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

