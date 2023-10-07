Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $952,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in UiPath by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 191,478 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,859,609.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

