40,212 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,853 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,277,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 823,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter.

DFEV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. 81,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

