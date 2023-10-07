Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $1.08 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,047,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,023,000 after acquiring an additional 282,941 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after buying an additional 67,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 130,797 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $655.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

