Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 159,653 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,460,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,951 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 781,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

