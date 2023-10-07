61,249 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,666,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 289,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,389. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

