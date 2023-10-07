Focused Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Investors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $79,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.89. 1,104,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.98 and its 200-day moving average is $187.30.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

