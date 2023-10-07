Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,403. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.