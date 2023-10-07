Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $1.38 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,614 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.