213,395 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 213,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,965,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,917,000 after buying an additional 418,130 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,204,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. 529,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,338. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

