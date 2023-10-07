Focused Investors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $112,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.00.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

