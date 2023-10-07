Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

