Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.47.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $400.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

