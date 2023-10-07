Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Papa John’s International worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Papa John’s International

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.