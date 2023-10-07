Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

