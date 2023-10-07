Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $33,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

Shares of FDX opened at $257.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average is $243.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

