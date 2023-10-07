Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:TFC opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

