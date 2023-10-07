Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Focused Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 7.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Elevance Health worth $208,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.96. 1,112,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

