Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $550,794.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,930,968 shares in the company, valued at $133,178,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,902 shares of company stock worth $38,788,045. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 7.5 %

NET stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.39 and a beta of 0.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

