Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $23,921,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.04.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $160.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $147.91.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.