Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 22.6% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $40,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 255,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 479,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 72,378 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

