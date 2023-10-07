Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $433.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.97 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

