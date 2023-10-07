Alta Advisers Ltd Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17,498.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,984 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,766.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,766.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,681 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,247. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

