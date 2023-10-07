Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Position Boosted by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,994.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $937,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,317. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.20. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.