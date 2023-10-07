Fruth Investment Management Has $207,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $87,611,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,530,084 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

