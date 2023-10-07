Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.50

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 7073923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

