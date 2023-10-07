StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PCAR stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 102.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $347,790,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

