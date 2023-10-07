Fruth Investment Management Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mativ were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $668.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.57%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

