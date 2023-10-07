Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 617,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

