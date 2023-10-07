Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

