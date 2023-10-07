United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 24.6% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 475,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.5% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 932,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 117,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.16.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

