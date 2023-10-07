United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 115 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 257,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 279,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $219.95 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

