Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

