Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.39 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

