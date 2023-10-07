StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,674 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

