Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,920,000 after buying an additional 2,618,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

