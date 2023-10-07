American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.