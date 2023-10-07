Fruth Investment Management Sells 107 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,758,446.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $356.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $359.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.16%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

