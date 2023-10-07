Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,049 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

