Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $130,000.

CGGR opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

