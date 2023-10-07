Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of XLSR opened at $41.44 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $294.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

